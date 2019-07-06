Caricom leaders reject OECD blacklisting standards

Caricom leaders call out the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or OECD for its blacklisting standards.

They say those standards should be resisted and rejected since it targets individual Caricom countries.

The leaders are meeting in St. Lucia for their 40th regular conference of Heads of Government.

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin is attending those discussions.

Incoming Caricom chairman St. Lucia Prime Minister Allen Chastanet tackled the issue of blacklisting on Thursday (4 July).

“We must, as a region, be committed to a high standard of governance, but this cannot cross the line and infringe on our competitiveness. As a region, we should rebel against the use of a blacklist that permanently damages our reputation,” said Mr. Chastanet.

Premier McLaughlin has also been critical in the past of the methodology used for blacklisting.

Cayman is attending the meeting as an associate member of Caricom.

