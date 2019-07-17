Cayman Arts Trust launches free summer camp

Young art enthusiasts picked their paint brushes as Cayman Arts Trust’s free summer camp programme kicked off.

The children gathered at the George Town Primary School for the annual camp on 4 July. They also focused on performing arts.

The Cayman Arts Trust said it will be offering free scholarships to up to 5 students for lessons at Musicians Ltd studio for the upcoming school year.

“Even for us over the space of three days, we’ve really noticed differences,” said Jonathan Taylor, teacher and programme coordinator at Musicians Limited.

According to Mr. Taylor, the differences he has seen vary from confidence and character building, using the voices, using the bodies, using the imagination, working together, and behaving together as well.

Cayman Arts Trust second camp started Monday 15 July until the 19th and it is a band focus camp.