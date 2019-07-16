Cayman at CPA conference in Trinidad

Opposition Leader Hon. Arden McLean tackled the issue of migrants and refugees at the 44th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association conference on Monday (15 July).

The conference is being held in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Mr. McLean discussed whether there is a need for a collective regional response to addressing the refugee situation.

In addition to Mr. McLean, Cayman’s delegation at the conference includes House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush, Financial Services Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and MLAs Chris Saunders and Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan was selected to present on the topic – Digital disinformation, the challenges to parliaments and democracy.

The conference ends on Friday (19 July).

