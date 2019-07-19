Cayman homes featured on HGTV

Cayman’s real estate garners international spotlight. Three Cayman homes were recently featured on House Hunters International on U.S. television network HGTV.

Among those featured was a property at Casa Luna in South Sound. On the television show a couple was hunting for a home and they viewed three listings, including the one at Casa Luna.

Ruth Gustafsson, sales executive for Provenance Properties, said they are working towards being featured on more shows like these. This is the first time Provenance Properties appeared on an HGTV programme.

“It is amazing to have programmes like HGTV come down and have our properties featured on this. It really enlightens the rest of the world as to what Cayman has to offer, our great infrastructure, and how hot our market really is right now,” she said.

The House Hunters International programme aired on 3 July.

