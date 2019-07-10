Cayman Islands weather forecast 10-11 July

SYNOPSIS:

Cloudiness and showers associated with an upper level trough will continue over the Cayman area for the next 12-18 hours as the trough slowly retrogresses west. A tropical wave moving over the Cayman area today will support additional cloudiness and showers as it moves west. Radar images show scattered showers over and north sister islands moving west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of morning showers and thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. A gradually decrease in cloudiness and showers is expected from this afternoon. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 6:11 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 12:12 a.m. High 5:36 p.m. Low 12:21 p.m. High 7:06 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:55 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Friday evening is for late night and early morning showers along with light easterly winds.

