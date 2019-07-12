Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Cayman Islands weather forecast 11-12 July

July 11, 2019
Angela Sevilla
2 Min Read

SYNOPSIS:                              

 Light easterly winds and slight seas are expected across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a ridge of high pressure system north of the Caribbean Sea. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Barry.

This storm poses no threat to the Cayman Islands. For further information on this development please visit www.nhc.noaa.gov.  

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to southeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of late night showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: High 7:06 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 1:13 a.m. High 6:28 a.m. Low 1:12 p.m. High 7:53 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:55 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Tomorrow.                 

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday evening.

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

