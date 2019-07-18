Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Cayman Islands weather forecast 17-18 July

July 17, 2019
Add Comment
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read
         

SYNOPSIS:                                                                                    

Isolated showers along with moderate winds and seas are expected as a tropical wave moves west over the western Caribbean. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman Islands.

FORECAST

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots during the afternoon becoming east to southeast by afternoon. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 3:48 p.m. High 10:43 p.m

Tomorrow: Low 4:47 a.m. High 10:10 a.m. Low 4:18 p.m. High 11:11 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:58 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow. 

                       

OUTLOOK: is for partly cloudy skies with light easterly winds and slight seas through Friday afternoon.

About the author

View All Posts

Angela Sevilla

Angela Sevilla has been with Hurley's Media since December 2014. She has over 10 years of experience in the media production world. She is currently the Web Administrator for Cayman 27.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
%d bloggers like this: