Cayman Islands weather forecast 25-26 July

SYNOPSIS:

Isolated showers are expected over the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours as a weak tropical wave moves over the western Caribbean. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers with possible thunder. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 5:40 p.m. Low 11:31 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 4:29 a.m. Low 11:14 a.m. High 6:29 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:03 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:00 a.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: through Saturday evening is for similar weather conditions as a second tropical wave is expected to move over the western Caribbean.

