Cayman Islands weather forecast 31-1 July/August

July 31, 2019
Angela Sevilla
SYNOPSIS:                                                                                    

Isolated showers are expected for the next 24 hours as patches low level cloudiness moves off of eastern Cuba and into our area. Radar images show isolated showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the southwest.

FORECAST

 

Today: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 105°F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of early morning showers and thunder.  Showers may become locally heavy at times.  Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.  Seas will be slight wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of afternoon showers and possible thunder. Temperatures will rise to the low 90’s °F with a heat index of 105°F.  Winds will be east to northeast at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today:  Low 2:57 p.m. High 9:37 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 3:51 a.m. High 9:19 a.m. Low 3:40 p.m. High 10:16 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 7:00 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:03            a.m. Tomorrow.

                       

OUTLOOK: increase in cloudiness and shower activity from Thursday morning as a tropical wave moves into the Northwest Caribbean.

Angela Sevilla



