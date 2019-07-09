Cayman Islands weather forecast 9-10 July

SYNOPSIS:

Cloudiness and showers associated with an upper level trough will continue over the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as the trough slowly retrogresses west. Further east, a tropical wave just west of Jamaica will move into the Cayman area overnight supporting additional cloudiness and showers. The Wave is expected to move west of our area tomorrow morning. Radar images show showers in and around the Cayman area moving west.

FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and some thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the upper 70’s °F. Winds will be east to southeast 5 knots or less. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. Showers may become locally heavy at times. Temperatures will fall to the low 90’s °F. Winds will be east at 5 to 10 knots. Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

TIDES:

Today: High 5:01 p.m. Low 10:57 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 4:34 a.m. Low 11:21 a.m. High 6:11 p.m.

SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 5:55 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 7:06 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for decrease in cloudiness and showers from Friday afternoon as the upper level trough weakens over the western Caribbean.

