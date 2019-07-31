Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Caymanian author hosts first local book signing

July 30, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Local bookworms turned out in their numbers to celebrate Caymanian author Sara Collins.

Ms. Collins hosted her first book reading and book signing on Friday (26 July) at Book & Books, Camana Bay. Her novel “The Confessions of Frannie Langton” has been burning up international must-read lists. On Friday she read excerpts from her novel and signed copies for her supporters.

“It was so fantastic to be home here in Grand Cayman for my first bookstore reading at home and honestly it’s been my best bookstore reading so far because all of my friends and family and people I grew up with were in the audience, so it was very very special,” said Ms. Collins.

Ms. Collins is currently working on a script to adapt her novel for television.

