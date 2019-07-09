CEC launches Tech Talks

As the tech industry grows globally Cayman’s local industry needs to keep up with those trends.

To this end, Cayman Tech City, a special economic zone by Cayman Enterprise City (CEC), is initiating tech talks.

“So this is an attempt or part of what we are doing to try to make sure that there is that connection, and people feel as though as they are a part of a vibrant tech hub even though they are in a place like the Cayman Islands.”

CEO of Cayman Enterprise City, Charlie Kirkconnell, said tech talks create a tech forum for those in the industry to share knowledge.

“We got feedback from our clients that this was something that they felt was missing in the tech community in Cayman, and we decided that we would take the lead and put together that forum for the purpose of giving them an opportunity to get together and talk about industry-relevant matters.”

Mr. Kirkconnell said global technological events can impact Cayman’s local industry too.

“These tech talks are designed to make sure that the current events that are happening in the technology world are being discussed here by people who are actually in the industry and are impacted by the changes that are happening.”

He said the tech talks are a first step to building a resource network within the Cayman Islands.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

