Christian protests against same-sex marriages continue

The push to keep same-sex marriages out of Cayman continues. More than 100 people protested outside the Legislative Assembly on Monday (01 July) evening. Police blocked roads nearby during the protest. It follows April’s rally which saw an estimated 2,000 people come out against same-sex marriages. President of the Anguilla Evangelical Association Philip Gumbs urged caution on the issue.

“Once gay marriage is approved in Cayman, then freedom of speech is gone. If you have to take pictures of anybody, you just can’t say no, if you express your views you can be fired, you can be sued and taken to court. Freedom of expression is totally gone. So it’s important for Cayman to embrace its values and understand this is not a religious thing only, it’s not a bible thing. It’s science, it is common sense,” said Mr. Gumbs.

“Marriage is one biological man and one biological woman. It’s the best design for human flourishing, that’s how we’ve been made, it’s the natural order it’s a natural law and it’s not only religious that’s just anthropology, that’s just fact. There’s evidence from the social science, from economics, from child development, from public health that just proves that children do best when raised by their married biological mother and father in a stable, no conflict home,” said Philippa Davies, attorney and advocacy officer at the Jamaica Coalition for a Healthy Society.

Cayman 27 reached out to Colours Cayman, an LGBTQ advocacy group, for comment and will post it once it is received.

Appeal on the legalization of same-sex marriage is pending before the courts. It is set to be heard next month.

