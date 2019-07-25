Hurley’s Media Sales
CITA Stingray Awards 2019: Attlee Bodden honoured

July 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Businessman Attlee Bodden takes home the Stingray tourism lifetime achievement award.
He was among the honourees at the 16th annual Cayman Islands Tourism Association’s Stingray Awards Tuesday (23 July) night at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman.
CITA President Theresa Leacock-Broderick said it takes a lot of effort to produce the tourism product that is the Cayman Islands, from the marketing to meeting and greeting of visitors.
“All these things have to be executed perfectly for us to deliver this magnificent show, this magnificent experience. But no matter what role we play, we are all here ready to serve, ready to share,” said Ms. Leacock-Broderick.
This year’s award saw a record 85 nominees.
You can view the awards on our Cayman 27 Facebook page.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

