Coast to Coast challenge: Haines, Burcombe raise $500k

Veteran runners Derek Haines and Mike Burcombe have hit the $500,000 donation mark in their Coast to Coast challenge.

The men are trekking from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea.

It is all aimed at raising funds for the Special Needs Foundation Cayman.

The route takes them along the Pyrenees mountain range, that’s the natural border between France and Spain.

It is a distance of some 900 kilometers or 500 miles.

They sent Cayman 27 a special message Thursday (4 July) on hitting the $500, 000 mark.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the Governor and our backup teams in London and in Cayman. Of course, our loved ones and friends for supporting us in this venture,” said Mr. Haines.

Mr. Burcome added, “To everyone in Cayman hopefully you are following our exploits and thank you very much for your support for Special Needs Foundation Cayman.”

The men completed seven and a half hours of trekking Thursday and are resting in the Bonac village.

So far they have covered 340 miles. Special Needs Foundation Cayman chairman Nik Tatarkin has joined the men on their trek for a week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

