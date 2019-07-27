Hurley’s Media Sales
News

Concerns sparked about roundabouts, new road codes in the works

July 26, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Within the last two months, 498 collisions have occurred on Cayman’s roads.

It is an issue Prospect residents flagged on Tuesday (26 July) night.

At the root of their concern, an apparent lack of knowledge drivers have when it comes to using roundabouts.

“I think with all these roundabouts and the way you have to get on and get off, people should have some form of learning curves, classes, something should be done for people to drive on these roundabouts. When you get on these roundabouts you have to be a car bandit,” said a concerned resident attending the Prospect/Red Bay meeting at the Seafarers Hall.

Planning Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes said the government is working on ways to help people better navigate roundabouts.

“The ministry is actually in the final stages of preparing a new road codebook. It will probably be launch in late October. It will have better illustrations on how to use a roundabout and we’re actually planning to do some PR to really try and educate people as well,” said Mr. Hydes. He added that if motorists used their indicators it could help prevent accidents while on roundabouts.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Face & Body
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: