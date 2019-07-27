Concerns sparked about roundabouts, new road codes in the works

Within the last two months, 498 collisions have occurred on Cayman’s roads.

It is an issue Prospect residents flagged on Tuesday (26 July) night.

At the root of their concern, an apparent lack of knowledge drivers have when it comes to using roundabouts.

“I think with all these roundabouts and the way you have to get on and get off, people should have some form of learning curves, classes, something should be done for people to drive on these roundabouts. When you get on these roundabouts you have to be a car bandit,” said a concerned resident attending the Prospect/Red Bay meeting at the Seafarers Hall.

Planning Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes said the government is working on ways to help people better navigate roundabouts.

“The ministry is actually in the final stages of preparing a new road codebook. It will probably be launch in late October. It will have better illustrations on how to use a roundabout and we’re actually planning to do some PR to really try and educate people as well,” said Mr. Hydes. He added that if motorists used their indicators it could help prevent accidents while on roundabouts.

