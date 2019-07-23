CPR adds 199 more names to port petition

Near two hundred more names have been added to the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman petition.

According to numbers on the Elections Office website, 199 more signatures have been added to the just over 5438 names handed in by CPR last month.

It brings the total on the petition to 5637 as of Friday (19 July).

Elections Office staff were out and about over the weekend at local supermarkets including Foster’s Food Fair in West Bay verifying port petition signatures.

We spoke with verifier Grace Giron who said more than 50 percent of the names from the West Bay district have been verified.

“Why it is important is because maybe some persons may not be eligible to sign because they are not registered voters. That is the most important aspect of this is to verify if that person is eligible to vote,” she added.

The latest numbers show that nearly 56 percent of the petition signatures have been verified.

