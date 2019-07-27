Culture Ministry reverses carnival dates proposal

The Culture Ministry backtracks on a proposal to have next year’s carnival on Discovery Day weekend.

Cayman 27 brought you the story earlier this week about a leaked government letter on the proposal.

It pegged the new national carnival dates on Discovery Day weekend, which would see Bracannal, Caymas and Batabano all on the same weekend.

That proposal was released on Tuesday (23 July).

However, the Culture Ministry said, in a statement on Thursday (25 July), stakeholders rejected holding the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac carnivals in the same weekend.

The carnival dates now revert to as it was originally announced.

Junior Cayman carnival will be held the first weekend in May.

The second weekend of May will be Cayman carnival and the 3rd-weekend Braccanal will be held.

Culture Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said, in the statement, the Ministry will continue discussions with stakeholders on an annual basis and make adjustments as necessary.

Read the full statement:

Press Release Carnivals 2020 – 25 July 2019

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

