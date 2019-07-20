Dart, CIG project at Seven Mile Public Beach begins

Work has started on enhancing Seven Mile Public Beach.

It is the final phase of a $3 million project undertaken by Dart, together with government.

The aim is to improve the existing recreational areas at the West Bay beach.

In a statement Thursday (18 July) Government Information Services stated that the enhancement project was included in the Third Amendment to the National Roads Authority agreement between government and Dart.

The Public Lands Commission said on-going work includes the construction of a new vendor area and restroom block among other improvements.

Earlier this year Dart surrendered its leasehold interests in the parcels of land east of Seven Mile Public Beach to government.

The project is expected to be handed over to government at the end of September.

The plan also includes the removal of invasive species and replacement with 13 species of native and indigenous plant species including: mahogany (Swietenia mahogany), sea grape (Coccoloba uvifera), plop nut (Thespesia populnea), cocoplum (Chrysobalanus icaco), sea lavender (Argusia gnaphalodes), and bay candlewood (Borrichia arborescens).

Currently, the new southern pathway is open and the Mobi-mat has been temporarily relocated to ensure continued beach access for persons with disabilities. Throughout the project, the public is still able to access and book the beach cabanas, the statement added.

To read more:

Media release – Seven Mile Public Beach Enhancement Project – PLC

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

