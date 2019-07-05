Dart discusses future of West Bay Road overpass

Dart says it is full steam ahead with its master plan for Camana Bay.

This comes as the Central Planning Authority gives the group the green light to construct volumetric parcels or air lots atop the Esterly-Tibbets high way and west bay road.

In a statement to Cayman 27 Justin Howe, Executive Vice President of Asset Management and Development Planning at Dart said, “The master plan for Camana Bay, presented publicly in 2015, reflected a resort with retail, restaurants and commercial units along an elevated plane over the two roads, with parking underneath.”

Mr. Howe said Dart is also considering the Camana Bay location as the “logical place” for its proposed iconic tower along with a five-star resort.

Read Mr. Howe’s statement to Cayman 27:

“Camana Bay has always been envisioned with sea-to-sound connectivity. The NRA Agreement with the Cayman Islands Government provided much-needed infrastructure with the expansion of the Esterley-Tibbets Highway, as well as, the development of underpasses, where people can safely walk from the Town Centre to Seven Mile Beach without crossing any major roads or impacting traffic flow.

“Air parcels above Esterley-Tibbetts Highway and West Bay Road were also a component of the NRA Agreement, establishing progressive new legislation that allows for the development of volumetric lots. Developers in Cayman can now create volumetric lots, with Davenport Development being the first to receive planning permission.

“The master plan for Camana Bay, presented publicly in 2015, reflected a resort with retail, restaurants and commercial units along an elevated plane over the two roads, with parking underneath. We are now considering this as the logical location for the proposed iconic tower, a world-class resort which would include a five-star luxury hotel, branded residential, amenities and facilities with significant setbacks from the beach. We are still in the early stages of conceptualisation and no plans have been finalised.”

