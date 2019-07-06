Some communities have been hit with delays in garbage collection.
The Department of Environmental Health said it is due to a temporary shortage of staff.
As a result of this, there have been changes to the schedule for residential collections.
Communities scheduled for garbage pick-ups on Wednesdays and Thursdays were expected to be collected on Friday.
As for areas scheduled for Friday collections, those will happen Saturday (6 July).
DEH says it’s working on garbage pick-up delays
