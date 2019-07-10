Divetech aims to break its own world record

Divetech Cayman is set to hold its second annual underwater fundraiser for breast cancer. Last year 86 female divers joined hands underwater to raise $2800. They also set a world record for most female divers holding hands underwater at the same time. Divetech instructor Julia Bradford said this year, she and her team are aiming to break their own record.

“This year we want to beat our own world record with 100 ladies. So all the ladies who come in will donate CI $25 and all the proceeds will go the Caymans Breast Cancer Foundation,” she said.

The event takes place 20 July and anyone interested in participating must register before the event takes place.

