Diving community mourns pioneer Ron Kipp

Local diving industry pioneer Ron Kipp has died.

The well-known diving Hall of Famer and former manager at Bob Soto Ltd. passed away on Monday (22 July).

He had been ailing for some time.

Close friend Peter Milburn said Mr. Kipp’s contribution to Cayman is invaluable.

“Just, in general, he did a tremendous amount of work for tourism on the island and I think a lot of people should be very grateful that he spent as much time doing what he did at the time he did,” said Mr. Millburn.

Mr. Kipp was an author and was inducted into the International Scuba Hall of Fame in 2012 for his contribution to building the local diving industry.

Local underwater photographer Jason Washington said the Cayman Islands and the world has lost a diving industry leader with the passing of Mr. Kipp. He credited Mr. Kipp for his initiatives like creating diving packages with Cayman Airways and the hotels to draw tourists to the islands during the slow season.

He was 79 and a father of three.

