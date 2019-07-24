DOE renews warning about unregistered cullers

The Department of Environment sends a note of caution to those participating in the green iguana cull about the possible dangers of using unregistered cullers. DOE Terrestrial Resources Unit manager, Fred Burton, said although unregistered cullers bring an informal economy to the culling of the green iguanas and help remove green iguanas, he still urges cullers not take iguanas from people they do not know.

Culler Cline Glidden III opted to join the DOE’s green iguana cull last October and he said registration was easy.

“All you have to do is contact the DOE, let them know you are interested, and sign the documents. It is more difficult if you are to get a firearm license in order to cull, you have to go through the police and the DOE,” Mister Glidden said.

However, Mr. Burton said there are some cullers who have skipped that process and they are engaging with registered cullers. He pointed out that is when registered cullers become responsible for the actions taken by unregistered cullers.

“If you are a registered culler and you got people culling for you, you are responsible for their behavior and that is something we need to be really aware off because you do not want to be accepting iguanas from somebody when you do not know where they’ve been going,” Mr. Burton said.

Mr. Burton said situations like that could cause a number of problems.

“We got rules about culling. You need to get permission to get on private property. You can’t just go in somebody’s yard and cull iguanas like you own the place, that’s trespassing basically,” Mr. Burton said.

Mr. Glidden followed the process and he said he is aiming to bring the invasive green iguana population down. As for the next round of culling that is planned, Mr. Glidden had a suggestion for the DOE on how to prep registered cullers.

“Maybe some gloves cause when I started out I wasn’t really given anything and I got cuts and scrapes. Just maybe prepare them a little better for the cull,” Mr. Glidden said.

The DOE said there have been complaints about trespassing and “if the cullers involved are identified, they risk losing their registration cards, which means they can no longer collect any money or cull iguanas. The DOE added that anyone found breaking the law when it comes to following green iguana culling rules will be prosecuted by the police.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

