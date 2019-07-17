Elections Office nears halfway mark in port petition verification

The Elections Office nears the halfway mark in verifying names on the port petition.

In its latest update on Tuesday (16 July) the Elections Office said it has verified near 45 percent of the names in the petition.

As of 8 p.m., Monday (15 July) 2362 names were confirmed.

That leaves a little over 3000 names to be verified.

Officials are aiming to complete the verification exercise by month’s end.

Once the required 25 percent of the electorate is met to trigger the vote, the ball will be in the Cabinet’s court.

As it will determine when the referendum will be triggered and what the question will be.

