Elections Office offers online tracking of petition verification

July 10, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Elections Office takes to the web to keep the public updated on its port petition verification process.
A new ticker is on now its official website. It is for those interested in tracking how the process is going.
The Office said the ticker’s aim is to show new information as quickly as possible as it continues to verify names.
It said its numbers will be updated regularly.
As of Wednesday (10 July) the verified numbers remain at a little over a quarter of the petition signatures.

To view the ticker click the link below.

https://www.electionsoffice.ky/

Reshma Ragoonath

