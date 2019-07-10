Elections Office verifies 801 more port petition names

The Elections Office verifies more than a quarter of the signatures in the port referendum petition.

It said 801 more names have been confirmed.

These numbers are as of Monday (8 July).

The Elections Office shared the figures on Tuesday (9 July) in its latest update.

It said so far it has received 1503 forms.

The Office added it has nearly more four thousand signatures to go.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper told Cayman 27 the verification process is making good progress.

The Governor’s Office said Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has discussed the ongoing verification process with the United Kingdom’s Elections Commission.

It added Mr. Howell also has access to independent legal advice.

As for the Governor, he said, he is satisfied that the current process is fair, independent and lawful.

