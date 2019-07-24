Hurley’s Media Sales
Farmer shoots down claims made by animal lover

July 24, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Dave Rockett & his bull “Butter-boy”

 

George Town farmer Dave Rockett is speaking out after a woman claimed his cow was not being kept in a suitable condition. Last month Julie Bond raised concerns after she spotted a young cow near the cricket pitch in George Town without shelter from the sun or rain. Mr. Rockett dismissed those concerns.

“A cow wasn’t born to be in a house. A cow was born to be in a grass piece, with grass and water and well taken cared of. These animals have been around this country before you all came to this country and I’m begging you to see the animals and leave me and my animals alone. I take care of my animals and take care of myself,” said Mr. Rockett.

In a previous statement to Cayman 27, the Department of Agriculture (DOA) said after inspection, the calf in question was found to be in good condition.

