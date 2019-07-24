Farmer shoots down claims made by animal lover

George Town farmer Dave Rockett is speaking out after a woman claimed his cow was not being kept in a suitable condition. Last month Julie Bond raised concerns after she spotted a young cow near the cricket pitch in George Town without shelter from the sun or rain. Mr. Rockett dismissed those concerns.

“A cow wasn’t born to be in a house. A cow was born to be in a grass piece, with grass and water and well taken cared of. These animals have been around this country before you all came to this country and I’m begging you to see the animals and leave me and my animals alone. I take care of my animals and take care of myself,” said Mr. Rockett.

In a previous statement to Cayman 27, the Department of Agriculture (DOA) said after inspection, the calf in question was found to be in good condition.

