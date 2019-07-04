First Blue Iguana hatchlings for 2019

Seven baby blue iguanas took their first breaths last week at the National Trust.

It is the first clutch of 2019. The newest batch of Cayman’s Blue Iguanas has been through the evaluation process after spending 24 hours in an incubator following birth. Blue Iguana programme operations manager Luke Harding said all seven hatchlings were born healthy and weigh 48 to 50 grams.

“We had baby iguanas hatched here at the facility. They are our first baby iguana’s this year. We make sure they are all out healthy and happy, we take their measurements and collect data from them, we give them an identification number and then they can make their way to the breeding facility,” said Mr. Harding.

When asked if gender could be identified following birth Mr. Harding said, “We can’t tell from this early on. So it’s about 2 to 3-years-old that we can 100% tell what sex they are.” While he said the first clutch of 2019 is striving, last year’s clutch was not so lucky.

“Last year’s babies were from a new pair of adults that had recently been put together, and although they produce eggs, and those eggs hatched, it would appear that those genetics just weren’t viable together, and unfortunately, those offsprings never started feeding and unfortunately didn’t make it,” said Mr. Harding.

Cayman’s Blue Iguanas are endangered and Mr. Harding said they are trying hard to increase the population. “So these animals take about 63 to 75 days to arrange for hatching, so there should be some more animals hatching soon. The second clutch of Blue Iguanas is set to hatch sometime this month (July).

