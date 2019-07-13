First solar Tesla batteries in Cayman

Cayman’s first Tesla solar batteries are up and running. The batteries were recently approved for use here and GreenTech’s James Whittaker said he and his team are looking to install more batteries within the next two weeks. The Tesla team visited Cayman this week to help install, along with GreenTech, the $12,000 solar batteries at a home in George Town.

Homeowner Allan Holdsworth said with the new technology installed, he can now relax.

“To know that this home will never be without power ever again in my lifetime, no matter what storm or event happens, we will always be with power, with the 2-Tesla batteries and the solar panels and that’s comforting,” said Mr. Holdsworth.

