First solar Tesla batteries in Cayman

July 12, 2019
Seaford Russell jr.
Cayman’s first Tesla solar batteries are up and running. The batteries were recently approved for use here and GreenTech’s James Whittaker said he and his team are looking to install more batteries within the next two weeks. The Tesla team visited Cayman this week to help install, along with GreenTech, the $12,000 solar batteries at a home in George Town.
Homeowner Allan Holdsworth said with the new technology installed, he can now relax.

“To know that this home will never be without power ever again in my lifetime, no matter what storm or event happens, we will always be with power, with the 2-Tesla batteries and the solar panels and that’s comforting,” said Mr. Holdsworth.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

