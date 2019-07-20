Flooding relief: 42 drains to be installed in Windsor Park

Relief is on the way for residents in the Windsor Park area. This as Government begins the installation of 42 drains in the community. Those who have endured consistent flooding every time it rains said the improved drainage is long overdue. Residents like Noel Cayasso-Smith are hoping with a new drainage network under construction in the Windsor Park community, flooding won’t be a problem any longer.

“People got to take off their shoes and roll up their pants, to walk through water to get to work in the morning, and nothing has been done for years. It’s with efforts of the new MLA Ms. Barbara Conolly along with Mr. Joey (Hew) that it was done. It rained a few times since the new wells have gone in, although they’re not completed, they still leeway a lot of the water, so, therefore, it is helping and we really appreciate it,” said Mr. Cayasso-Smith.

Under the drainage plans, a total of 26 drains will be installed on Oakmill Street, 12 on Anthony Drive and 4 on East Blvd. Windsor Park intersection.

“The cost of the drains is $3500, that’s to do a complete drain, which is to drill the hole and put in the pipe and to build the catchment basement around it. A re-drill is about $1800,” said Infrastructure Minister Joey Hew. He added dealing with flooding in those areas takes a lot of effort.

“A lot of that area is at sea level or in some instances below sea level, but the challenge with all these areas is that you can’t simply raise the road. Because if you raise the road then you just put the water into the yards. So we can try to put drains in places that will allow the water to drain away as quickly as possible but other than that we don’t a lot of options,” said Mr. Hew.

The Ministry and the National Roads Authority (NRA) will also be addressing flooding in Randyke Gardens. Based on the numbers provided by Mr. Hew, the drainage improvements are estimated to cost around $140,000.

