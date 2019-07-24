Four held in West Bay drug operation

Four people remain on bail Tuesday (23 July) following a drug operation in West Bay.

It happened Friday (19 July) afternoon at an address off Town Hall Road.

Two women, aged 58 and 64 respectively, and two men aged 41 and 48, were arrested on suspicion of various drug-related offences. They are all from West Bay.

Police said they went to address after concerns from the community that drugs were being sold there.

Drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of cocaine was recovered.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

