Governor says Constitution talks coming to a close

Discussions on changes to Cayman’s Constitution are nearing an end.

H.E. Governor Martyn Roper says the United Kingdom is close to finalising a package of changes.

It will be shared with the public shortly.

Last December Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin initiated Constitutional talks with the UK.

The aim, getting more autonomy for Cayman over domestic affairs.

It follows the British Parliament’s decision to impose beneficial ownership registries on Overseas Territories.

Mr. Roper said the constitutional talks with the UK have progressed well.

“I think this package, when people see it, should be welcomed as a positive step forward. It’s an evolution in further autonomy for the Cayman Islands which already enjoys extensive autonomy whilst protecting UK equities which we have to do as the Cayman Islands are an Overseas Territory,” said Mr. Roper.

UK officials have been in Cayman over the last couple of days attending various meetings and events.

They also joined in celebrating the 60th anniversary of Cayman’s first written Constitution.

