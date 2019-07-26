Haines, Burcombe complete Coast to Coast challenge

Veteran runners Derek Haines and Mike Burcombe complete their Coast to Coast challenge.

They raised $500,000 for the Special Needs Foundation over their six-week trek from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mediterranean Sea.

The men frolicked in the water Thursday (25 July) as they ended their 900-mile journey Spain.

“We have had a lot of high points. I’ve really enjoyed the magnificent scenery, the majestic mountains and the wonderful warmth of the folks along the way,” Mr. Haines said.

The route took the men along the Pyrenees mountain range, the natural border between France and Spain.

It was all in support of the SNFC initiative in the Cayman Islands to ensure inclusivity

in schools and the community for people with special needs.

The men are set to return Cayman in the coming weeks.

