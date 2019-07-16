Heat waves on the way, forecasters warn of heat stroke risks

All across the Caribbean countries are being urged to brace themselves for potential heat waves and prepare for the harmful side effects associated with it.

The warnings come from the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO).

Here in Cayman, forecasters with the National Weather Services (NWS) said there are several reasons why this summer will be hotter than most.

Topping the list of current global weather activities that are having some sort of an effect on Cayman’s weather is an ongoing El Nino phenomenon in the Pacific region, so said NWS Senior Weather Forecaster Gilbert Miller.

He told Cayman 27 other developments leaving the African Coast eventually react with other regional systems.

“The humidity in the air and strong Sahara dust that is coming into our region is suppressing the convection that we would use to cool down the atmosphere,” said Mr. Miller.

Mr. Miller said PAHO’s warnings of increased heat waves for the region is something Cayman residents should heed.

He added, “Cayman is in the sun-belt, the tropical-belt and we experience high temperatures regularly year round.”

With the frequency of shower activity expected to decrease as the summer progress, Mr. Miller said Cayman can expect hotter days and warmer nights.

“That’s the trend and that’s what the models have been going for. Above normal temperatures and a lot of cloudless days. So expect the feel like temperatures to jump,” he said.

To view the warning signs of heat stroke and or exhaustion, as well as, some tips on how to avoid them click here.

