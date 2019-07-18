Hew says pedestrian crossings near roundabout needed

If you have been in George Town recently, you may have noticed some new pedestrian crossings at the Cayman National Bank roundabout.

The crosswalks have been drawing the attention of members of the public. Those on social media have raised concerns about the closeness of the crosswalks to the roundabout. Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said that was a deliberate move.

“As you come out of the roundabout, you should be able to see the lights, and you should be able to stop timely. The thought process is if you move it further away from the roundabout then people are accelerating at a higher speed and approaching the roundabout if you move it further away from the roundabout, people are still traveling at an accelerated speed. Whereas if its closer to the roundabout they’re slowing down,” said Mr. Hew.

Mr. Hew also addressed concerns that the crosswalks will add to traffic.

“Even if traffic does have to stop to let pedestrians across, it doesn’t matter because the roads are built for everyone. The roads are built for pedestrians, motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycles, everyone. The roads are made for everyone to be able to move from one point to another and we have to be respectful of them all,” said Mr. Hew.

The Minister said the government will continue its upgrade of the local road network in the coming months.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

