House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush attends Tynwald Day celebrations

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush represents the Cayman Islands at the Isle of Man’s Tynwald Day celebrations.

Mr. Bush was a guest at the annual celebrations to commemorate the country’s national day.

The Parliament also called the Tynwald dates back over one thousand years.

Mr. Bush said one of the best things for any small country such as Cayman – is to have friends in the regions of the world.

In a statement to Cayman 27 Mr. Bush said, “We should remain on good relations with others such as the Isle of Man as we can collaborate on issues even though the constitutional arrangements are different with them being responsible to the Ministry of Justice in the UK.”

Read Mr. Bush’s full statement;

“One of the best things for any small country such as Cayman – is to have friends in the regions of the world.

Friends for cultural purposes and friends who are our competitors

Cayman is a British Overseas Territory and we should remain on good relations with the others such as the Isle of Man as we can collaborate on issues even though the constitutional arrangements are different with them being responsible to the Ministry of Justice in the UK.

But we have much in common as countries with a seafaring heritage. I like their Legislature construct. As members get to serve on/chair boards Ministers still do and therefore very hands-on in carrying out policy.

It gives for far less argument/time wasted/ and acrimony. Their churches have a say because the church sits in parliament and is appointed by the elected members.

On Tynwald Day their people get to deliver petitions on any grievances they may have to their Parliament, and Parliament must consider it (such as the traditional ceremonies I just attended).

They have 86000 people, we have in the 60 odd thousand and they have to have many work permits with very little unemployment, and they have financial services and tourism as main pillars of their economy.

In such a visit as mine on such an important week as Tynwald Day gives opportunity for important friendship building and networking. The Dep Speaker of the Common was there as was the chairman of several committees pertaining to O/Ts, Mr. (Andrew) Rosindell, the Speakers Of Iceland and Norway and representatives of the Irish Republic and Unesco whom I had some opportunity to discuss with about Biodiversity. Overall if Cayman can adopt some things from them we would be better off.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

