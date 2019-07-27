Import duty waivers approved for energy efficient vehicles

Importing energy-efficient vehicles gets cheaper.

This as the government approves duty waivers for electric, energy-efficient, hybrid and non-fossil fuel transportation.

Commerce Minister Joey Hew made the announcement on Thursday (25 July) in the Legislative Assembly.

He revealed a new tiered Customs tariff structure.

It removes import duties for electric vehicles less than $29, 999.

It also cuts on duties for hybrid vehicles.

“We see this initiative as a kick start to assist our citizens in switching to low emission vehicles for the wider social and environmental benefits to be gained from reducing greenhouse gases and petroleum dependency,” said Minister Hew.

He said the changes are aimed at supporting the goals of the National Energy Policy.

Authorities will conduct a biennial review on the impact of electric-hybrids tariff structure programme and report its findings to the Cabinet.

Read Minister Hew’s statement

Statement by Hon Joey Hew- Duty Waiver-NEP (2)

