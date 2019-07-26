Infrastructure for sensors to identify illegal vehicles to be installed

The Department of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) amnesty is nearing its end and Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said the response has been “tremendous.”

Speaking at Tuesday (23 July) community meeting in Prospect, Mr. Hew said he will now turn his focus to installing poles (gantries) with sensors to net illegal vehicles on Cayman’s roads.

“Not only have we had quite a number of persons renew, or take advantage of the amnesty to make their vehicles legal but we’ve also had a number of plates turned in that we can now remove from the system. We have been able to clean up a number of cars registered in our system that are no longer active on the roads. This is all partial due with the implementations of gantries, our electronic reading gantries which we are installing the first one currently and we will continue to install over the next few months several of these in very strategic locations. They will read the electronic tags as the cars pass by, so we can identify the illegal vehicles on the road and the police can take action on them,” said Mr. Hew.

The amnesty ends in November.

