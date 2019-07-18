Hurley’s Media Sales
Inspire Cayman Training, Dart team up to grow construction careers for Caymanians

July 17, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Local trade school Inspire Cayman Training (ICT) is partnering with local developer Dart.
The aim is to grow opportunities for Caymanian employment within the construction industry.
On Wednesday (17 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with ICT founder Michael Myles to discuss the new partnership and other synergies the school has in the pipeline.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

