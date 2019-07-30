Jamaican men charged in 1000 lbs of ganja bust

The two men arrested in connection with 1,000lbs of ganja appear in court Monday (29 July).

The drugs had an estimated value of CI$1 million.

Jamaicans, Rovan Pemo Johnson, 33, and Albert Roy Campbell, 59, appeared in Summary Court.

The men were charged under the misuse of drugs law with the importation of ganja.

They were held on a drifting vessel off the coast of Grand Cayman last Wednesday (24 July).

The men were remanded into custody.

Johnson and Campbell will be back in court on 19 August.

