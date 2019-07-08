John Gray’s Kiwanis Key Club members flew out Tuesday (02 July) to compete in the club’s international convention in Baltimore. They earned the right to compete internationally after their winning video on volunteerism last year. We caught up with Key Club member Alleann Sobrejuanite who produced this video, she said, “I filmed it with my phone, and I use a selfie stick for everything, and I put it in my computer and run it through this cheap video editor and yeah I just made it,” said Ms. Sobrejuanite.
Key Club members off to Baltimore
July 8, 2019
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News
Man crashes into Airport building
July 8, 2019
Crime • News
Unmarked police car involved in crash
July 8, 2019
About the author
Seaford Russell jr.
Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.