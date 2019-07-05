Kidfest 2019 raises $16k

Kidfest 2019 raises over $16, 000 for local charities Hart for Hearts and the Cayman Heart Fund.

The event was held over the weekend at Pedro St. James.

Children of all ages enjoyed fun activities at the event organised by Ailian Evans.

She lost her baby Nolan to a congenital heart defect. He died last January.

Now she helps other families in need.

“Any family in the Cayman Islands that have a baby with a congenital heart defect they can apply to the Cayman Heart Fund and these funds from Baby Nolan will be available to give to the family. They have to apply to the Cayman Heart Fund and we will be able to help them out economically, with financial help,” Ms. Evans said.

Over 600 guests attended the event.

So far the Evans family has donated about $46, 000 to the Cayman Heart Fund in memory of baby Nolan.

