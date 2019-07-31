Hurley’s Media Sales
Latest on upgrades to SMB Public Beach

July 30, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Upgrade works at Seven Mile Public Beach continue.
It is the final phase of a $3 million project undertaken by Dart for the Cayman Islands Government.
The project forms part of the Third Amendment to the National Road Authority agreement between government and Dart.
On Tuesday (30 July) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Public Lands Commission Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast to update the country on the project.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

