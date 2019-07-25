Major road works to ease traffic starting soon

A major road network transformation is on the way for the Red Bay and Prospect communities. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the road changes will ease traffic in both directions along Shamrock Road.

“On its present trajectory the population is going to be around 100,000 in 10 to 15 years, and we have to make provision for all of these things and all the planning that we do and roads are probably the most critical piece of infrastructure,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

To this end, the government is putting systems in place to anticipate the increasing volume of traffic that more people will bring.

“We’re going to do the widening of Shamrock Rd. and the Hurley Merren Boulevard, from the Red Bay roundabout down to the Grand Harbour roundabout to go three lanes each,” said Planning Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes. The Shamrock and Hurley Merren Blvd. expansions are set to start in early September.

Mr. Hydes said it is one part of the National Roads Authority’s (NRA) plan.

“We’re going to break through the connector into Bimini from Selkirk for localized traffic, so if people want to go to Hurley’s (Supermarket) they don’t have to go all the way up and come all the way back down,” said Mr. Hydes.

The plans were shared with over 100 people all of whom turned out at the Seafarer’s Hall Tuesday night (23 July) in Prospect. The NRA said a new addition is coming at Hurley’s roundabout in the form of a stoplight.

“One of the projects that were looking to do in just a few weeks time, is to do what is called a metering signal. So the metering signal is quite common in the US and other European countries and what it does is, it helps you control traffic flow on minor legs which is holding up major legs. What we will do then is put in metering signal on the South Sound leg, and allow the cars on the South Sound leg to stop at intervals, and it won’t be for very long, it would be for about 10 or 12 seconds to allow that to lane flow off of Linford and Crewe Road to go through more fluently,” said NRA acting Managing Director Edward Howard.

While the government moves to make upgrades to Cayman roads, Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said those changes are not a long term solution.

“We cannot continue to simply build roads, we will run out of space for roads and so we have to look at things like public transport. I’m happy to say that we have included in our budget in January to carry out a mass public transport study,” said Mr. Hew.

The NRA is also looking to widen the first leg of the East-West Arterial from the Dr. Tomlinson roundabout to Pointdexter Road. The meeting also highlighted a number of other infrastructural improvements in the plan like more drains, street lighting, bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrians crossing.

Government is expected to release the cost for the road improvements in the coming weeks.

