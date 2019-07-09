Hurley’s Media Sales
Man crashes into Airport building

July 8, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
A North Side man faces possible drunk driving and careless driving charges.
This after he crashed into a building at the Owen Roberts International Airport.
Police said the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday (5 July).
A grey Porsche SUV crashed into the building.
The driver had a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 percent.
The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, unlawful use of vehicle and driving without insurance, among other charges.
He has since been bailed.

Read the police statement:

https://www.rcips.ky/single-vehicle-collision-on-owen-roberts-drive-man-arrested-for-dui-and-other-offenses-8-july

