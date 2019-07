A 63-year-old man dies in George Town after he suffered a medical emergency at the fish market, according to police.

It happened Tuesday (9 July) on North Church Street just after 2.30p.m. Police said the George Town man began experiencing difficulties and fell. He hit his head.

Emergency personnel rendered first aid on the scene and the man was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The matter is under investigation.

