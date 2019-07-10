Hurley’s Media Sales
Crime News

Man jailed for raping his ex-girlfriend’s best friend

July 9, 2019
Andrel Harris
A Filipino man convicted of raping his ex-girlfriend’s best friend is sentenced in the Grand Court.

In September 2018, John Micheal Soriano was at home in his Cayman Brac residence when the victim, a friend of Soriano’s then-girlfriend, came to the house. While she was at the house waiting on Soriano’s girlfriend, he pinned her down and raped her.

On Tuesday (9 July), during sentencing, Justice Marlene Carter denounced the act committed by Soriano saying, “Relationship and acquaintance rapes cannot be treated any different from rape by a stranger. The profound breach of trust can never be understated.”

In a report, the victim said what happened to her made a big impact on her life but not in a good way. She said she almost killed herself. The report revealed that she was traumatized and still cannot believe it happened to her

During sentencing, Soriano wept silently. However, a social impact report revealed he has no remorse for the victim and maintains sexual intercourse was consensual.

