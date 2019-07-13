Manslaughter trial set for 2020

A man facing manslaughter charges enters not guilty pleas.

Larry Levers is charged in relation to the 2015 drowning of 14-year-old Risco Batten.

Appearing before Justice Roger Chapple in the Grand Court on Friday (12 July) Mr. Levers entered not guilty pleas to a charge of manslaughter and one charge of cruelty to a child.

Micheal Stewart is jointly charged with Mr. Levers.

Mr. Stewart entered not guilty pleas on a previous occasion.

Mr. Batten was being housed at the Bonaventure Boys’ home in November of 2015 when he attended an outing with a group of boys from the home. Mr. Stewart and Mr. Levers were both employed with the boys’ home at the time and were tasked with supervising the boys.

The group eventually made their way to South Sound Cemetery Beach where Batten and the other boys entered the water to swim.

It was at that beach that Batten would drown.

A three-week trial has been set for January 2020.

Both men are on bail.

