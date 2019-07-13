More regulations coming for financial services

More regulations are headed down the pipeline for the Financial Services industry.

It includes making the names of company directors’ public.

A total of 11 bills aimed at tackling money laundering and counter terrorist financing have been listed for the Legislative Assembly’s next agenda.

While the changes relate to making beneficial ownership information public, the Financial Services ministry said it is not connected to public registries.

It said, “The proposed actions coming out of these pieces of legislation do not move the Cayman Islands closer to implementing public registers of beneficial owners and should not be seen as such. Making the list of directors for a company publicly available is a response to a Caribbean Financial Action Task Force recommended action.”

Government is making amendments to the Limited Liability Companies law, the Money Services law and Banks and Trust Companies law, among others.

The LA meets on 24 July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

